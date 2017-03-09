The new McLaren 720S Ushers in a New Era of Super Car

Creating the complete super car.

After much hype and many previews, the McLaren 720S was finally unveiled at the 2017 Geneva International Motor Show. The second-generation of the Super Series brings in new levels of performance, luxury, technology, and comfort to create the complete super car for both on the track and daily driving.

“Super Series is the core of the McLaren business and personifies the blend of extreme performance, crafted luxury and unparalleled driver involvement that is the McLaren heartland,” said Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive. “This is the first time we have replaced a product family and the new 720S is absolutely true to McLaren’s pioneering spirit in being a revolutionary leap forwards, both for our brand and the supercar segment.”

The new McLaren 720S is lighter, faster, and more dynamic than the 650S that it replaces in the Super Series lineup. Its full carbon fiber tub and McLaren Monocage II help give it an extremely low 2,829-lb. dry weight. Various aluminum alloys make up much of the chassis as well as body panels to keep weight to a minimum.

Making the McLaren 720S so nimble on the track are independent dampers, dual wishbones, and the newest Proactive Chassis Control II (PCC II). The suspension can also be adjusted to provide a comfortable ride for daily driving duties as well. Coming standard are 19 x 9.0J front and 19 x 11.0J wheels with sticky tires and 390 mm front and 380 mm rear carbon ceramic brake discs.

Power comes from the new M480T engine that has 41-percent new parts compared to the 3.8-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 that it replaces. The new twin-turbocharged V-8 engine produces 710 horsepower and 7,500 RPM and 568 lb-ft. at 5,500 RPM. That power is sent through a seven-speed SSG gearbox to the rear wheels, and allows the McLaren 720S to accelerate to 62 mph from rest in just 2.9 seconds. Reaching 124 mph from rest takes just 7.8 seconds while 186 mph takes 21.4 seconds. Top speed is all the way back at 212 mph. Braking is also impressive, with deceleration from 124 mph to 0 taking just 4.6 seconds, covering 117 m.

Visually, the McLaren 720S is eye-catching and focuses on taking the aerodynamic-based design language to a new level. The result is a vehicle that is unquestionably McLaren. The smooth shape has dramatic and emotional lines that create a modern, high-tech look. Air inlets and outlets are seamlessly integrated into the character lines and paneling without disrupting the sweeping, curvaceous shape of the body. This can be seen through the absence of radiator intakes in the rear fenders. Instead, designers created air intakes using a ‘double-skin’ inlet that integrates the shape of the dihedral doors that redirect cool air while the 720S is in motion.

At the rear, the McLaren 720S culminates in a tapered shape with thin, curving LED taillights that sit beneath the integrated active spoiler system. Two high-mounted exhaust outlets sit between the taillights and help create a cleaner aerodynamic profile with the rear diffuser.

Inside, the blend of high-performance driving and everyday comfort showcases the broad dynamic capabilities of the McLaren 720S. High-end leather and machined aluminum creates a modern, luxurious atmosphere surrounded the advanced technology. The innovative new McLaren Driver Interface with a Folding Driver Display and Central Infotainment Screen assures clean, uninterrupted focus on the road. Designers also created the cockpit to have the utmost in visibility, space, and comfort to add to the everyday usability of the super car.

The new McLaren 720S is currently available for ordering from retailers around the globe with three different grades of specifications. Pricing starts at £208,600 in the UK with deliveries starting in May.

McLaren 720S Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 4.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 710 bhp / 720 PS / 537 kW at 7,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 568 lb-ft. / 770 Nm at 5,500 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0 -60 MPH: 2.8 seconds

Acceleration 0-62 MPH: 2.9 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 MPH: 7.8 seconds

Acceleration 0-186 MPH: 21.4 seconds

Acceleration 0-400 m / ¼ mile: 10.3 seconds

Top Speed: 341km/h (212 mph)

Deceleration 124 – 0 MPH: 4.6 seconds/117 m

Deceleration 62 – 0 MPH: 2.8 seconds/29.7 m

McLaren 720S Gallery

Source: McLaren

Is the new McLaren 720S the ultimate everyday super car?