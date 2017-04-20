The BMW M4 CS is the Perfect Racer for the Road

A hardcore everyday driver.

The BMW M4 is impressive in its own right as a two-door sports car. Those that want a bit more fun can opt for the Competition Package model with more edge. If you want a track-spec monster, the M4 GTS is for you. Those that wanted a more hardcore daily driving version were left in the dust – until now. The new BMW M4 CS bridges the gap between the M4 Competition Package and the M4 GTS with more power, new looks, and better agility for a non-track model.

The new BMW M4 CS wasn’t built for the track. In fact, it motorsport-oriented upgrades found in the GTS were purposely left out such as the roll cage, adjustable aerodynamics, and more. Even with that, the new BMW M4 CS is able to lap the Nürburgring in 7 minutes and 38 seconds – right between the M4 and M4 GTS.

Part of that equation is the 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged inline-six engine that powers the new BMW M4 CS. The engine has been tweaked just a tad to give it more power than the M4 Competition Package but not as much as the water-injected M4 GTS. Horsepower output has risen by 10 ponies up to 460 horsepower at 6,250 RPM while torque is increased by 10-percent to 442 lb-ft. from 4,000 to 5,380 RPM.

The added power is sent through a standard seven-speed M Double-Clutch Transmission (M DCT) with launch control that propels the M4 CS to 62 mph in just 3.9 seconds from rest. Top speed is electronically-limited to 174 mph as its electronically-controlled flap exhaust system cuts down on backpressure with its quad tailpipes.

The suspension has also been tweaked just a tad, but still sits just shy of the hardcore track-spec M4 GTS’s. Coming standard on the BMW M4 CS is the Adaptive M Suspension with Comfort, Sport, and Sport+ models along with an Active M Differential that can lock between 0- and 100-percent.

Hitting the pavement on the BMW M4 CS are specially-designed Orbit Grey ten-spoke forged wheels that are modelled after the M4 DTM racecars. The staggered 19 x 9.0J front and 20 x 10.0 J rear wheels come in at 20- and 22-lbs. respectively to keep rotating mass to a minimum. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires come standard for ultimate grip while Michelin Pilot Sport tires are also available for a bit more grip in the wet. Four-piston front and two-piston rear BMW M compound brakes help provide superb stopping power with low fade resistance. BMW M4 CS owners can also opt for BMW M carbon ceramic brakes with six-piston front and four-piston rear calipers that shed even more weight and provide the ultimate in fade-free stopping power.

Visually, the BMW M4 CS is more aggressive than your average M4, but doesn’t have the powerful aerodynamic presence of the M4 GTS. The double-kidney grille with black-painted bars is flanked by LED headlights. A new exposed carbon fiber front splitter sits prominently below the large air intakes. A new Carbon Fiber Reinforced Plastic (CFRP) hood with sculpted power dome proudly distinguishes itself from the lower models in the M4 range.

At the rear of the BMW M4 CS, a new exposed carbon fiber Gurney and carbon fiber rear diffuser from the M4 GTS. The former mirrors the same sculpted look of the carbon fiber roof and helps to generate downforce and reduce lift. Just like the M4 GTS, the M4 CS features OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode) taillights that create a vibrant 3-D effect. All the new carbon fiber goodies help to cut weight down to 3,483 lbs. for better agility and performance.

Inside, the BMW M4 CS has a driver-centric athletic feel. Leather and Alcantara decorates the cabin including the standard M sport seats. Instead of traditional door handles, loops are used to save a few ounces of weight. Setting it apart from a hardcore track model are creature comforts such as single-zone automatic climate control, HiFi System Professional that’s adapted specifically for the M4 CS.

The new BMW M4 CS will be available in two standard, exclusive colors: San Marino Blue Metallic or Lime Rock Grey Metallic. An optional Frozen Dark Blue II matte blue finish from BMW Individual will be available in November of this year, and be limited to a specific number of cars.

The new BMW M4 CS will be priced at 116,900 euros and be available for ordering at dealerships later this year.

BMW M4 CS Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 460 / 338 kW at 6,250 RPM

Maximum Torque: 442 lb-ft. / 600 Nm from 4,000 to 5,380 RPM

Transmission:

Type: Seven-Speed MCT dual clutch

Drive: Rear wheel

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.9 seconds

Top Speed: 174 mph / 280 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Brakes:

Wheels: 10-spoke lightweight alloy

Wheel Finish: Orbit Grey

Front Wheels: 19 x 9.0J

Rear Wheels: 20 x 10.0J

Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 or Michelin Pilot Sport

Front Tires: 265/35 ZR19

Rear Tires: 285/30 ZR20

Brakes: M Compound four-piston front, two-piston rear calipers with vented discs

