Get Ready for the Prior Design PD65CC Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe!

Prior Design PD65CC Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe

Time to get wide!

Prior Design is giving owners of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe (W205) a new way to show off their German muscle with a new widebody aerodynamic kit. The new Prior Design PD65CC widebody aerodynamic kit for the AMG/non-AMG C-Class Coupe is more intimidating and stands out from the crowd with its new looks.

The Prior Design PD65CC widebody aerodynamic kit is made from high-quality Fiberglass-Duraflex mix that can be easily painted and installed without the needed for extra modifications. The kit not only adds a more athletic look but also increases downforce and improves cooling.

The Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe gains a new front bumper with add-on spoiler that extends outwards and incorporates larger air intakes. The bumper blends in with the extended front fenders with integrated air outlets to keep the brakes cool. Above, a new hood with central vent and sculpted lines gives the impression of speed and power.

Flowing along each side of the C-Class Coupe are side skirts that visually lower and elongate the body of the German coupe as they flow right into the extended rear fenders. A wider bumper with diffuser features new air outlets and accommodates the factory exhaust tips. Above, customers can opt for a large wing spoiler that instantly adds some serious testosterone.

While the Prior Design PD65CC widebody aerodynamics are the star of the show, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe can also be fitted with custom-tailored three-piece forged wheels with or without a full suspension upgrade for the perfect fitment. In addition, the range of available engines can be equipped with a full exhaust system while the cabin can be tailored with a wide range of accessories and upholstery.

The new Prior Design PD65CC widebody aerodynamic kit is currently available for all Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe models including the AMG variants.

Prior Design PD65CC Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Specifications

PD65CC Widebody Aerodynamic-Kit:
-PD65CCWB Front Bumper incl. Add-On Spoiler
-PD65CCWB Rear Bumper incl. Diffusor
-PD65CCWB Side Skirts incl. Add-on Spoiler
-PD65CCWB Front Fenders
-PD65CCWB Rear Widenings
-PD65CC Motorhaube
Optional: PD65CC Rear Wing

Prior Design PD65CC Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe Gallery

Source: Prior Design

Do you like the hardcore looks of the Prior Design PD65CC widebody Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupe?

