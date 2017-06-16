Friday FAIL: When your Mechanic Crashes your Porsche 911 Turbo

Total write-off.

When you take your vehicle in for service, you entrust the mechanics with the safety and well-being of your vehicle. Oftentimes, they also need to take your vehicle on a test drive to help diagnose the problem or ensure that it was properly fixed.

When one of those mechanics takes your vehicle out for a joyride, especially one that is a prized possession of yours, you get mad – and rightfully so.

In Askay, Rostov Oblast, Russia, a Porsche mechanic found themselves in some very hot water after taking a customer’s $220,000 Porsche 911 Turbo for a joyride, and crashing it into another car and a wall.

The mechanic took the super car out for a spin, speeding through local roads. After turning down one street, they clipped another oncoming car hard, and spun into a wall where it slid down before coming to a stop.

The aftermath was pretty horrific for the car and its owner. There was so much damage that the car had to be completely written off.

You can bet that this owner won’t be bringing their new Porsche back here to get serviced and that mechanic is likely out of a job.

How mad would you be if a mechanic crashed your Porsche 911 Turbo during a joy ride?