Stand out with the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Pace Car!

This Pearl Grey Metallic Range Rover Sport 4.4 SDV8 Diesel Autobiography Dynamic isn’t your average luxury SUV. Thanks to the Project Kahn touch, this SUV is a more commanding machine with custom-tailored luxury. Plus, it’s backed up with an 18-percent uplift in residual value compared to the stock model, according to the specialists at CAP. There’s a lot to like with the newest one-off from Project Kahn, and it’s begging to go for a drive.

Visually, the transformation into the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car starts with the front fascia. Here, a new carbon composite bumper incorporates the original fog lights along with a new lip spoiler that adds a bit of athleticism. New ‘KAHN’ lettering stands out across the hood and sits above the new LE grille with floating inset. A bit of visual muscle is on display thanks to the new extended front and rear wheel arches with integrated air dams.

Below those newly-extended fenders sit a fresh set of Pace Car wheels. The lightweight alloys fill in the fenders perfectly with their large 22 x 9.5 size at the front and rear, and come shod in 305/30/23 Continental tires.

At the rear of the new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car, a new set of stainless steel quad cross-hair exhaust tips in Satin Black protrude from the rear bumper, and add a visual and audible improvement. Above, new ‘KAHN’ lettering stretches across the lower part of the trunklid.

Inside, drivers and passengers of the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car are greeted by new stainless steel door entry sill plates and a vibrant red leather interior.

The new one-off Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic Pace Car is currently available for £82,999.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Pace Car Specifications

Exterior:

-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding

-Front & Rear Vented Wide Wheel Arches with Integrated Air Dams

-Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black

-RS Alloy Wheels – 9. 5 x 22

-Front Bumper Lower Lip Spoiler

-LE Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Brake Calipers Finished in Gloss Black

Interior:

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

