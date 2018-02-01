This Blacked-Out BMW X5 M is an Absolute Beast!

Aftermarket Tuning News

Z-Performance BMW X5 M ZP.Forged 12 Wheels

A 750-HP super SUV.

The BMW X5 M is an utterly insane SUV. It’s packed with a meaty twin-turbocharged V-8, has all sorts of chassis upgrades, and looks the part of an M-vehicle. Z-Performance, however, wanted to make it even more menacing to show off their new ZP.Forged 12 wheels, so they went all-out.

Z-Performance BMW X5 M ZP.Forged 12 Wheels

This Z-Performance BMW X5 M instantly stands out from the pack thanks to its eye-catching all-Black style. A special Deep Black Avery vinyl wrap covers the entire SUV. There’s also some commanding carbon fiber starting with a RKP Composite front spoiler lip and rear carbon diffuser. The super-SUV also gets its carbon fiber side mirrors and black BMW grille from the brand’s M Performance program. Staring ahead are a pair of intimidating ICON graphic headlights after a conversion by OSSDesign while all of the other lights and windows received a dark Black tint. Even the interior was given a Black transformation to match.

Z-Performance BMW X5 M ZP.Forged 12 Wheels

But the real star of the show here is the new Z-Performance ZP.Forged 12 wheels. These forged, multi-piece alloys boast a deep lip and a directional spoke design that’s all about high-end speed and style. On this custom BMW X5 M, the new ZP.Forged 12 wheels were installed in a commanding 22 x 10.5 front and 22 x 12.0 rear setup with 285/30 R22 and 325/35 R22 Pirelli Scorpion Zero tires, respectively. Each wheel also boasts a Matte Black center with contrasting Gloss black lips and shimmering Blue exposed hardware. Bringing the new wheels closer to the body is a new KW Variant 3 coilover suspension.

Z-Performance BMW X5 M ZP.Forged 12 Wheels

These new ZP.Forged 12 wheels are also tasked with handling the thunderous amounts of power coming from the twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8 engine under the hood. The team at Gorilla Performance installed their “Super Hardcore AK47” upgrade that pushes the motor to a whopping 750 horsepower and 738 lb-ft. of torque. That power is emitted through a custom valve-controlled exhaust system with carbon tailpipes from FI (Frequency Intelligent) Exhaust.

Z-Performance BMW X5 M ZP.Forged 12 Wheels

The new Z-Performance BMW X5 M and its ZP.Forged 12 wheels will be tearing up roads around Europe, so keep an eye out.

Z-Performance BMW X5 M Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 4.4 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged
Maximum Horsepower: 750
Maximum Torque: 738 lb-ft. / 1,000 Nm
-Gorilla Performance “Super Hardcore AK47” upgrade
-FI Exhaust

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:
Wheels: Z-Performance ZP.Forged 12
Wheel Finish: Matte Black center, Gloss Black lip, Blue exposed hardware
Front Wheels: 22 x 10.5
Rear Wheels; 22 x 12.0
Tires: Pirelli Scorpion Zero
Front Tires: 285/30 R22
Rear Tires: 325/25 R22
Suspension: KW Variant 3

Exterior:
-Black Avery vinyl wrap
-RKP Composite carbon front spoiler
-RKP Composite rear carbon diffuser
-M Performance carbon fiber side mirrors
-M Performance grille
-Black-tinted fog lights, rear light, reflectors, and windows
-ICON graphics headlights converted by OSSDesign

Z-Performance BMW X5 M Gallery

Source: Z-Performance

Do you like the Blacked-Out look of the 750-HP Z-Performance BMW X5 M with ZP.Forged 12 wheels?

