The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the Ultimate V-12!

Everyone loves their Nurburgring Nordschleife lap times and the newly-unveiled Lamborghini Aventador SVJ has set a new record for production cars with a 6:44.97 time. But there’s more to the story than the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ’s crazy lap around the 20.6-km track. It was on hand to wow attendees at “The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering” at the 2018 Monterey Car Week in California.

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ is the pinnacle of the model line and made for outright driving performance in every regard. There’s less weight, advanced aerodynamics, hardcore suspension, more power, and a limited production run. The ‘SVJ’ name blends ‘Superveloce’ and the iconic ‘Jota’ title reserved for track-focused performers, showcasing the new Aventador’s dedication to sheer driving performance.

“The Aventador SVJ is an innovative car and represents the absolute pinnacle of our super sports car product range,” said Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Stefano Domenicali. “The challenge to Lamborghini designers and engineers was to improve the purest essence of the Lamborghini super sports car, drawing on every inspiration from a space ship to a jet fighter: all the most exceptional examples of super-fast, super-athletic, aerodynamic superiority. The Aventador SVJ takes another step into the future, shaping the potential for super sports car development.”

The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ utilizes the most powerful series production V-12 engine ever made by the Italian automaker. Engineers added in new titanium intake valves and intake runners with a new shape and length paired with a modified cylinder head designed for higher flow. A lightweight exhaust system cuts down on backpressure even more than the Aventador S. The seven-speed Independent Shifting Road (ISR) gearbox was also re-tuned to accommodate for the added power.

In total, the naturally-aspirated V-12 in the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ produces a whopping 770 horsepower at 8,500 RPM and 531 lb-ft. of torque at 6,750 RPM. Thanks to a low dry weight of just 3,362 lbs., the SVJ can accelerate to 62 mph from rest in just 2.8 seconds while 124 mph is reached in just 8.6 seconds. Top speed is 217 mph while braking from 62 to 0 mph takes just 30 meters to complete.

Aerodynamic efficiency and performance were one of the biggest improvements with the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ. The SVJ generates 40-percent more downforce on both axles while cutting the drag coefficient by 1-percent compared to the previous Aventador SV. This comes thanks to a wider new front bumper with integrated fins, a disconnected front splitter, tri-dimensional air outlet on the front hood, new Y-styled rockers that resemble fighter jets, smooth underbody with vortex generators working with the front and rear diffusers, and a new air foil at the rear. The new large rear wing is made entirely from carbon fiber and sits above an Omega-shaped rear bumper with integrated diffuser and exhaust outlets. There’s even a new engine bonnet made from lightweight carbon fiber with quick release clips. An Italian flag detail on the side wing proudly displaying the car’s origins.

While these new aerodynamic spoilers, splitters, diffusers, and intakes play an important role in improving the overall performance of the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ, the new Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva 2.0 system is what really makes it shine. The ALA 2.0 system first debuted on the Huracan Performante uses advanced sensors integrated into the car’s electronic system to alter aerodynamic flaps in under 500 milliseconds. The ALA 2.0 system actively varies aero load for either high downforce or low drag for optimum performance in any situation.

Engineers redesigned the suspension to accommodate the added downforce and pressure pushing down on both axles. The anti-roll bars on the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ are 50-percent stiffer than the SV model while the dampers have a 15-percent higher force range. The Lamborghini Magneto Rheological Suspension (LMS) has been recalibrated along with the rear-wheel steering (LRS), which now accommodates a 3-percent increase in torque sent to the rear wheels.

The final touch is a new set of superlight ‘Nireo’ aluminum alloy wheels made specifically for the Aventador SVJ while optional ‘Leirion’ aluminum wheels are also available. These can be shod in standard Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires with a higher vertical stiffness or optional street-legal Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R tires.

Inside, drivers will have the ability to custom-tailor their cabin using the brand’s Ad Personam program with a virtually never-ending list of colors and materials. The Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will have three standard driving modes (Strada, Sport, Corsa) along with an EGO option that allows drivers to customize their own setup. A telemetry system also comes standard and displays everything from on-track data to trip data.

The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ made its debut alongside the SVJ 63. The Aventador SCVJ 63 special edition was shown on the concept lawn at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance and is a tribute to the brand’s founding year in 1963. The model will be limited to just 63 units and display a large ‘63’ graphic along with a generous use of carbon fiber.

The new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ will be limited to just 900 units worldwide with USA pricing starting at $517,770.

Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 770 / 556 kW at 8,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 531 lb-ft. / 720 Nm at 6,750 RPM

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 2.8 seconds

Acceleration 0-124 mph: 8.6 seconds

Acceleration 0-186 mph: 24.0 seconds

Top Speed > 217 mph / > 350 km/h

Braking 62-0 mph: 30 meters

