Featured Fitment: Vengeance Corvette Z06 with ADV.1 Wheels

The track-ready monster that you can actually win.

The C7-generation Chevrolet Corvette Z06 is the American heavyweight that can easily slug it out with other super cars and exotics from around the globe at half of the price. It’s a marvel of engineering and power and the folks at Speed Society are giving away an 850-horsepower track-ready build sporting a fresh set of ADV.1 wheels.

This isn’t your average Chevrolet Corvette Z06 packing 650 horsepower and 650 lb-ft. of torque; this is the “Vengeance” and it is packing 850 horsepower and 850 lb-ft. of torque. That comes thanks to a whole list of engine upgrades from a cold air intake system to new cylinder heads, camshafts, long-tube headers, methanol-injection, and much more hardware installed by the team at Vengeance Racing. The Vengeance Racing team also threw in all the proper fluids and tuning, and gave the high-powered machine a limited warranty.

In addition to the engine upgrades, Vengeance Racing also equipped the “Vengeance” Corvette Z06 with a new APR Performance GTC wing spoiler at the rear before the entire body was covered by a custom vinyl wrap by SD Wrap Automotive Styling that mirrors the C7.R racers.

Completing the package is a new set of ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels and sticky Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. The ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels were chosen for their lightweight two-piece forged monoblock aluminum alloy construction. Their motorsport-inspired design fits perfectly with the hardcore track-ready look of the “Vengeance” Corvette Z06 and are more than capable of handling the incredible amount of power and force experienced at the track.

For this fitment, the Vengeance Racing team installed the ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels in a staggered 19.0 x 10.5 front and 20.0 x 12.0 rear setup with corresponding Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires. Each wheel sports a smooth Matte Black finish and features a Hidden Titanium Hardware option for a cleaner look that perfectly matches the new color scheme.

If you like the new Vengeance Corvette Z06 or want to win a cool $50,000, then head over to Speed Society and take part in their sweepstakes. If you’re lucky enough, this bad boy could be sitting in your driveway.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: “Vengeance” C7 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 by Vengeance Racing

Wheels: ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series

Wheel Finish: Matte Black

Front Wheels: 19.0 x 10.5

Rear Wheels: 20. X 12.0

Tires: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2

Vengeance Corvette Z06 with ADV.1 Wheels Gallery

Source: ADV.1

Build Credit: Vengeance Racing

Owner: Speed Society

What would you do if you won this 850-HP “Vengeance” Chevrolet Corvette Z06 with ADV5.0 M.V2 CS Series wheels from Speed Society?