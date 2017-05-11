G-Power puts the BMW M4 into Super Car Territory

Because 680 horsepower sounds good.

There are some people that just crave power and speed. There’s always room for more performance for you and your tires to indulge, and the folks at G-Power have a new recipe for excess that puts the F82 BMW M4 into the league of super cars.

This dazzling orange eye-catcher of a show car was the model that G-Power used to display its newest expedition into the outer reaches of performance. The S55B30 twin-turbocharged inline-six cylinder engine was outfitted with heavily-modified turbochargers with new compressor wheels, exhaust turbine wheel, larger housing, and more to increase boost pressure and efficiency. A new G-Power Bi-Tronik 2 V4 individual software tuning system accommodates the added boost and keeps the factory protection and diagnostic functions to make sure it all works together, reliably.

After the ultra-lightweight titanium exhaust system with quad 90-mm carbon fiber tailpipes and cat-less downpipes were installed, the G-Power BMW M4 produces an incredible 680 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 561 lb-ft. of torque from 4,000 to 5,500 RPM – that’s just 10 horsepower shy of the Lamborghini Aventador LP 700-4! With that added power comes some thrilling performance with the 0-62 mph sprint taking a mere 3.5 seconds to accomplish while top speed is pushed all the way back to 205 mph.

In order to handle that dramatic increase in output, the BMW M4 was outfitted with new G-Power Hurrican RR forged wheels. These lightweight allows have the same color scheme as the BMW M4 GTS to match the stunning orange body of the show car. Up front, the Hurricane RR wheels measure 21 x 9.0 while the rear comes in with a wider 10.5 x 21 fitment. New 245/30 ZR21 and 295/25 ZR21 high-performance tires provide all the grip while a new G4M RS fully-adjustable coilover suspension sharpens up the Germans handling dynamics.

After all is said and done, G-Power is left with a two-door, super car toppling monster. The full engine upgrade kit along with the suspension, wheels, and more are available as a complete package or individual accessories.

G-Power BMW M4 Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 3.0 liters

Number of Cylinders: Inline-six

Aspiration: Twin-turbocharged

Maximum Horsepower: 680 / 500 kW at 6,500 RPM

Maximum Torque: 561 lb-ft. / 760 Nm from 4,000 to 5,500 RPM

-Turbocharger modifications

-Titanium exhaust system with quad 90 mm carbon fiber tailpipes

-Downpipes without catalytic converters

-Bi-Tronik 2 V-4 software tune

Performance:

Acceleration 0-62 mph: 3.5 seconds

Top Speed: 205 mph / 330 km/h

Wheels, Tires, and Suspension:

Wheels: G-Power Hurricane RR forged alloy

Wheel Finish: BMW M4 GTS livery

Front Wheels: 21 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 10.5

Front Tires: 245/30 ZR21

Rear Tires: 295/25 ZR21

Suspension: G4M RS fully-adjustable coilovers

G-Power BMW M4 Gallery

Source: G-Power

Is the 680-HP G-Power BMW M4 the ultimate M4?