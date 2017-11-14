The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is the Fastest and Most Powerful Ever

The King is back.

The C7-generation Corvette ushered in a brand new era of performance for Chevrolet. Shortly after, the Z06 was introduced and showed what kind of incredible performance America’s sports car is capable of on the track. That has again been trumped by the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1– the fastest, most powerful Corvette ever.

“I’ve never driven a Corvette like this before, and nobody else has either, because there’s never been one like this before,” said Mark Reuss, executive vice president, Global Product Development, Purchasing and Supply Chain. “Its unprecedented performance puts all other global supercars on notice that the ZR1 is back.”

What makes the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 so powerful is its exclusive LT5 supercharged V-8 engine. The 6.2-liter V-8 engine continues its supercharged nature that was started with the 2009 Corvette ZR1. A new, more efficient intercooled supercharger system is used that offers a 52-percent larger displacement than the units on the LT4 engine found in the Z06. A new dual-fuel-injection system that utilizes both direct and supplemental port injection is also featured for the first time on a GM vehicle.

All of the new technology and components make the new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 the most powerful Chevrolet production vehicle, ever. The new LT5 V-8 engine produces 755 horsepower at 6,300 RPM and 715 lb-ft. of torque at 4,400 RPM. That power is sent through a seven-speed manual transmission, or a ZR1-first eight-speed automatic paddle-shift transmission as an option. Top speed is all the way back at 210 mph.

The new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 doesn’t just stun with its incredible performance, but also with its function, aggressive looks. The new front fascia is designed to optimize cooling for its 13 heat exchangers while also reducing lift. A new “halo” hood is also featured that proudly puffs outwards with its carbon fiber construction to accommodate the larger supercharger. A Chevrolet-first front underwing comes standard and increases downforce as well. The wings on the new ZR1 are also tied to the chassis just like the Corvette Racing C7.R racers for even better stability under greater aerodynamic forces.

“As the highest-performing Corvette ever, the ZR1’s design supports its capability in every way,” said Kirk Bennion, Exterior Design manager. “The new wings, for example, help generate more downforce without adding drag, enhancing road holding and top speed.”

There are two aerodynamic packages that are available on the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. The standard package features a Low Wing that helps the ZR1 reach its highest top speed of 210 mph and generates up to 70-percent more downforce than the Z06’s base aerodynamic package. An optional ZTK Performance Package includes a two-way-adjustable High Wing for maximum downforce and the quickest lap times. It also serves up more than 60-percent more downforce than the Corvette Z06 with the Z07 package, and works with the new front splitter with carbon fiber end caps for balanced performance.

The new ZTK Performance Package also includes Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 summer-only tires and special chassis and Magnetic Ride Control tuning to accommodate the new aero and provide maximum handling performance.

The interior of the new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 is built around the driver like other Corvette models. Leather-trimmed seats come standard with optional sueded microfiber inserts or customers can opt for heated and vented Nappa leather seats. An optional carbon fiber steering wheel is also available alongside competition sport seats, a Performance Data Recorder for track days, and a Bose premium audio system.

The new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 that made its global debut in Dubai was showcased in a new Sebring Orange Design package. A special Sebring Orange Tintcoat exterior paint is the centerpiece and is matched by orange brake calipers, accent stripes, seat belts, interior stitching, and a special bronze aluminum interior trim.

The new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 will go on sale in the spring of 2018. Pricing will be announced at a future date.

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Specifications

Engine:

Type: LT5

Displacement: 6.2 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-8

Aspiration: Supercharged

Maximum Horsepower: 755 at 6,300 RPM (SAE certified)

Maximum Torque: 715 lb-ft. at 4,400 RPM (SAE certified)

Transmission:

Type: 7-speed manual with Active Rev Match or 8-speed automatic with paddle-shifters

Final Drive Ratio: 3.42 (manual), 2.41 (automatic)

Performance:

Top Speed: 210 mph

Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Gallery

Source: Chevrolet

Is the new 755-horsepower Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 enough to take down exotics from around the world?