Featured Fitment: Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Wheels

Gettin’ wide and low.

The Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4 is the definition of an Italian exotic from its design to its powertrain. However, it looks rather pedestrian compared to this custom Liberty Walk widebody build with Brixton Forged wheels orchestrated by MWDesign Technik in Vancouver, BC.

This build started out as your standard, “boring” Huracan before it was transformed into the widebody monster ready to rip some faces off. The team at Midvan Motors worked alongside MWDesign Technik to install a full Liberty Walk widebody kit along with aerodynamic pieces from Vorsteiner and 1016 Industries to create a jagged-edged stealth fighter with a devilishly imposing stare.

Beneath those flared fenders and downforce-inducing carbon fiber aerodynamics lies a more powerful and athletic engine and chassis. Here, MWDesign enlisted the help of JRZ Suspension to install a custom suspension setup that would reduce the ride height but also improve the overall handling dynamics. Meanwhile, MDA Fabrication took to creating a custom-tailored Titanium exhaust that cut weight, reduced backpressure, and emitted a fierce V-10 howl.

The piece that set the widebody Lamborghini Huracan apart and gave it a more intimidating look was its new set of Brixton Forged wheels. Here, a new set of three-piece, deep concave step-lip VL7 Targa Series wheels were custom tailored for the exotic fitment.

The Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels were chosen for their exotic mesh design and low overall weight thanks to their 6016-T6 forged alloy construction, lightweight pocketing, and floating spoke ends. For this Lamborghini Huracan, MWDesign had the new Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels installed in a staggered 20 x 9.0 front and 21 x 13.0 rear fitment finished in a stunning Forged Bronze color that perfectly complements the Dark Green and Black exterior design from Wrap-Workz Vancouver.

You can bet that this won’t be the last time that you’ll be seeing this custom MWDesign widebody Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels as this is just the start of the show for this Italian bull.

Fitment Specifications

Vehicle: Lamborghini Huracan

Wheels: Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series

Wheel Finish: Forged Bronze

Front Wheels: 20 x 9.0

Rear Wheels: 21 x 13.0

Tires: Pirelli PZ4

Build Credit:

Paint and Body : @midvan_motors

Aero: @libertywalkkato @vorsteiner @1016industries

Exhaust: @mdafab

Suspension: @jrzsuspension

Wheels: @brixtonforged

Tires: @pirelliusa

PPF: @wrapworkzvan

Project design: @mwdesigntechnik

Photos: @vancouver.jpeg

Lamborghini Huracan with Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series Gallery

Source: Brixton Forged

Do you like the exotic, widebody look of this custom Lamborghini Huracan by MWDesign with Brixton Forged VL7 Targa Series wheels?