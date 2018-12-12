Presence and Prestige.

Project Kahn has worked their magic on another one of Land Rover Range Rover’s flagship SUVs. This time around Afzal Kahn and his team have created the Project Kahn Range Rover 3.0 SDV6 Autobiography Dynamic S LE Edition and its packing even more presence and prestige than ever before.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic S LE takes the top-model one step further it’s a custom-tailored premium appearance.

The new commanding presence and confidence exuded by the British SUV starts with the new front fascia. Here, a new bumper with integrated lighting and centerpiece pairs with a new Black Label grille with 3-D floating mesh inserts. This gives the Santorini Black Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic S LE a more aggressive stare and more presence on the road.

At the rear, the Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic S LE sports a new bumper with a carbon composite diffuser. Integrated neatly into the diffuser is a new stainless steel quad cross-hair exhaust system finished in Satin Black for a more athletic look and sound.

Beneath the fenders of the luxury SUV sits a new set of 22 x 9.5 RS600 wheels with a high-end, chiseled design that matches the new look perfectly. Each one of the new Kahn RS600 wheels sports 285/35/22 tires and hides a set of painted brake calipers.

Drivers and passengers that step inside are treated to a wealth of luxury thanks to a new Herringbone leather upholstery. Both the front and rear seats have been draped in the soft leather with contrasting gold stitching. Even the arm rests wear the same upholstery design for a high-end uniform look and feel. Elsewhere, occupants can enjoy a new set of aluminum door entry sill plates, machined aluminum foot pedals, and a re-upholstered steering wheel.

The new Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic S LE is currently available for £89,875 as a complete vehicle with a £2283 Project Kahn styling kit. As a bonus, the independent vehicle trade specialists at CAP show a 16.5-percent uplift in residual value compared to the standard model.

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic S LE Specifications

Exterior:

-RS600 Alloy Wheels – 9.5×22″ (Front) & 11×22″ (Rear Concaved)

-Front Bumper Replacement in Carbon Composite

-Stainless Steel Crosshair Quad Rear Pipes & Finishers in Satin Black

-Front Bumper Centre Piece

-LE – Rear Bumper Replacement inc. Exhaust Diffuser in Carbon Composite

-Black Label – Front Grille with 3D Mesh

-Fitted with 285x35x22″ Tires – Set of 4

-Individual Paint Detailing & Color Coding

-KAHN Bonnet & Tailgate Lettering in Black

Interior:

-Herringbone Leather – Front & Rear Seats inc. Armrests in Black Leather with Gold Stitching

-Door Entry Sill Plates in Stainless Steel

-Vented Foot Pedals in Machined Aluminum

-Kahn Investing in British Industry Logo

-Key Ring – Red Enamel with Kahn Logo

Project Kahn Range Rover Sport Autobiography Dynamic S LE

Source: A Kahn Design

