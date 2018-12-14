Hennessey Performance

Shred some Rubber with the Hennessey HPE1000 Hellcat Redeye!

Posted on

Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

Unleashing hell.

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye already packs more than enough power to satisfy and exceed the cravings for 99-percent of drivers on the road. But then there’s the extra few that are addicted to horsepower and need a shot of burnt rubber to get through the day. That’s where the new Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Hellcat Redeye comes into play.

Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

The Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is for drivers who didn’t get one of the few Demon models and need some serious muscle. The 797-horsepower output from the same powertrain as the Demon is pretty impressive, but Hennessey Performance has even more speed up their sleeve with the HPE1000 program.

Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

On the new 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye, customers can get an array of new goodies with the Hennessey Performance HPE1000 package. A new 4.5-liter supercharger, new throttle body, high-flow supercharger bypass valve, new air induction system, fuel injectors, and stainless steel long tube headers that pair with high-flow catalytic converters. Plus, there’s a whole lot more hardware along with an ECU tune that makes it all work together in a fiery harmony.

Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

After the new engine upgrades, that mighty 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine spits out a whopping 1,035 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 948 lb-ft. of torque at 4,200 RPM on race gas. That’s 880 horsepower and 806 lb-ft. of torque to the rear wheels.

Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye

The new Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye also comes with a new set of ‘HPE1000’ badges, serial numbered plaques, floor mats, exterior badges, and a 1-year/12,000-mile limited warranty.

Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Specifications

Engine:
Displacement: 6.2 liters
Number of Cylinders: V-8
Aspiration: Supercharged
Maximum Horsepower: 880 Rear Wheel HP (1,035 engine hp) at 6,500 RPM on race gas tune
Maximum Torque: 806 lb-ft. Rear Wheel Torque (948 engine torque) at 4,200 RPM

HPE1000 Includes:
-4.5L Supercharger
-Supercharger pulley upgrade
-Throttle body upgrade
-Stainless steel long tube headers
-High-flow catalytic converters
-High-flow supercharger bypass valve
-Upgraded high-flow fuel injectors
-Boost-a-pump upgrade
-HPE calibration upgrade
-High-flow air induction system
-Professional installation
-All necessary gaskets & fluids
-Chassis dyno testing
-Road testing (up to 200 miles)
-Hennessey exterior badges
-HPE1000 badges
-Serial numbered plaques
-Hennessey premium floor mats
-1 Year /12,000 mile limited warranty

Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Gallery

Source: Hennessey Performance

Do you think you could handle the sheer power of the Hennessey Performance HPE1000 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye?

