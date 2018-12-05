Step into the Future with the new 992-Gen Porsche 911!

The eighth-generation of the iconic sports car.

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 made its debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show as a more modern, advanced, efficient, and powerful sports car, continuing its 50+ years of driving excitement. The eighth-generation model was chosen to be unveiled in the LA, being that one in every three 911s was purchased in the United States.

“California is the ideal place to introduce the new 911. California has been like a second home to Porsche for decades,” said Oliver Blume, CEO of Porsche AG. “The 8th generation of the 911 is even more powerful, even more emotional, and even more efficient than its predecessor – and also offers extensive digital features. And in spite of all the innovations, the 911 is still just what it has always been: a pure sports car and the pulsing heart of Porsche: our icon.”

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 comes packed with more powerful and efficient flat-six engines. The 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six motor in the Carrera S and Carrera 4S benefit from larger turbos with symmetrical layout, electrically-controlled wastegates, newly designed charge air cooling system, and piezo injectors that result in better efficiency, more power, increased responsiveness, better power bands, and better revving characteristics.

The new flat-six engines found in the 992 Porsche 911 Carrera S and 4S models boast 23 horsepower and 22 lb-ft. of torque more than the outgoing 991.2-gen models of the same model distinction. In total, the new Porsche 911 Carrera S and Carrera 4S produce 443 horsepower at 6,500 RPM and 390 lb-ft. of torque from 2,300 to 5,000 RPM with a max engine speed of 7,500 RPM. That power is sent through an all-new eight-speed dual-clutch PDK gearbox with a manual option expected to be unveiled soon.

With more power comes more acceleration with the 992-generation Porsche 911. The 911 Carrera S can hit 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds or 3.3 seconds with the optional Sport Chrono package and reach a 191 mph top speed. The Carrera 4S is even faster with 60 mph coming in just 3.4 seconds or 3.2 seconds with the Sport Chrono and a 190 mph top speed.

The new engines are wrapped in a new all-aluminum body save for the front and rear sections. The bodies of the rear-wheel-drive models are also the same width as the all-wheel-drive models in the 992-generation Porsche 911. The front body is 45 mm wider while the rear is 44 mm wider for a more muscular stance. The forward-extended hood has a distinct recess in front of the windshield with the new LED headlights seamlessly integrated into the fenders. For the eighth-generation models, the door handles sit flush inside the body and extend automatically for a seamless profile.

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 also has a more modern rear fascia paying tribute to its air-cooled heritage. New vertical intake louvres give the 911 a more traditional look and are Black on the rear-wheel-drive models and Chrome for the all-wheel-drive models. A wide spoiler automatically deploys depending on speed and pairs perfectly with the new LED light bar. The third brake light has been integrated behind the intake louvres and is matched by a second light in the spoiler for better visibility.

The cabin has also been completely redesigned with a more modern, minimalistic feel despite the addition of new electronic systems. The dashboard is cleaner with less buttons than its predecessor and relies more on recessed instruments and touchpad controls. A tachometer is centrally-positioned in front of the driver and flanked by two thin frameless freeform displays. A 10.9-inch center screen sits in the center of the dashboard above a five-button control panel and center console with touchpad. New seats have thinner padding, sit 5 mm lower, and are more comfortable than ever before whilst shedding approximately 6.0 lbs. of weight.

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 is more advanced than ever featuring the latest in electronic systems to help aid drivers and improve safety. A ‘Wet Mode’ comes standard on all models that detects water and alters systems accordingly to optimize traction. A camera-based warning and brake system helps to detect and prevent collisions with vehicles and pedestrians also comes standard. Customers can opt for a new Night Vision Assist with thermal imaging camera for better vision in the dark.

The new 992-generation Porsche 911 Carrera S and 911 Carrera 4S models are currently available for order with the Carrera S starting at $113,300 and the Carrera 4S starting at $120,600.

Source: Porsche

