The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is Made for the Track!

A little over nine weeks ago, Porsche unveiled their exclusive 935 as a track-only model based on the 991.2-generation 911 GT2 RS. At the Los Angeles Auto Show, the track-only Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport made its debut and managed to still turn heads despite being shown alongside the brand spankin’ new 992-generation Porsche 911.

The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport was unveiled in a Martini Racing livery with a devilishly classic Black base. Based on the 991.2-gen 911 GT2 RS, the new Clubsport model is a single-seat racer made only for the racetrack and is limited to just 200 units globally.

“For the upcoming years, our customers will not only race the GT2 RS Clubsport on track days but also at international motor racing events. We are currently holding very productive talks with the race organizer SRO,” said Dr. Frank-Steffen Walliser, Vice President Motorsport and GT Cars.

Just like the new 935 model, the Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is packed with a twin-turbocharged 3.8-liter flat-six engine spitting out 700 horsepower. Drivers will change gears in the seven-speed PDK gearbox through steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles that, along with the color gauge display, has been taken from the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 R. A large safety cage protects the driver along with a six-point safety harness while air conditioning keeps things cool on the track.

Tipping the scales at just 3,064 lbs., the new Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport is perfect for slicing and dicing corners. Six-piston aluminum Monobloc racing calipers grab 390 mm ventilated and grooved steel discs up front while the rear utilizes four-piston calipers and 380 mm discs behind the 310-mm-wide wheels.

Drivers will have the ability to utilize and tailor a range of electronic systems from inside the cockpit for different tracks and driving conditions. The Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport features a Porsche Stability Management (PSM) system as well as ABS, both of which can be instantly altered via a map switch in the center console.

The new Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport can be ordered for 405,000 Euros plus country-specific tax. Deliveries will commence in May of 2019 at exclusive events.

