McChip-DKR Adds some Spice to the Lamborghini Aventador SV

A little software tune goes a long way.

The naturally-aspirated V-12 monster that is the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SuperVeloce is nothing short of an exotic monster. The sharp, jagged lines, lightweight carbon fiber aero, and hardcore dedication to performance is on full display. But the team at McChip-DKR knew that there was a few extra Italian bulls waiting to be unleashed, so they worked their magic and let them run free.

The potent 6.5-liter V-12 engine sitting behind the cockpit in the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV might not have the same tuning potential as its counterparts with forced induction, but it does possess some hidden power waiting to be unlocked.

The team at McChip-DKR developed a new software upgrade program that alters a number of parameters to produce more power. The software also takes advantage of the newly-installed catalytic converter replacement pipes named “mcpipes” that reduce backpressure and let the V-12 breathe more efficiently.

The factory output of 740 horsepower and 507 lb-ft. of torque in the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 SV is nothing short of impressive. After the McChip-DKR level 2 software tune and mcpipes hardware installation, the V-12 engine produces a whopping 781 horsepower and 537 lb-ft. of torque – 41 horsepower and 30 lb-ft. of torque more than the factory output.

All that comes at a relatively affordable price of €11,990, which, on a €327,190+ vehicle, is nothing.

McChip-DKR Lamborghini Aventador SV Specifications

Engine:

Displacement: 6.5 liters

Number of Cylinders: V-12

Aspiration: Naturally-aspirated

Maximum Horsepower: 781 / 792 PS / 582 kW

Maximum Torque: 537 lb-ft. / 731 Nm

-McChip-DKR software level 2

-Mcpipes catalytic converter replacement pipes

Source: McChip-DKR

